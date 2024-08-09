‘A Significant Threat’: Carroll ISD Hires Superintendent Who Has Backed Book Bans

Opponents of book bans are expressing concerns over Carroll Independent School District’s latest hire. The district's new superintendent has a history of supporting the banning books from school libraries that deal with sexuality and gender.

The Southlake-based school district named Jeremy Glenn as its sole finalist for superintendent earlier this week. At his previous district, Granbury ISD, Glenn was investigated by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights for discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender after ProPublica published a recording in which Glenn ordered school librarians to remove dozens of books from the shelves.

“I acknowledge that there are men that think they’re women and there are women that think they’re men,” Glenn said in the recording. “I don’t have any issues with what people want to believe, but there’s no place for it in our libraries.”





In a statement to WFAA, Carroll ISD board president Cam Bryan said Glenn is a “man of integrity and character,” who exemplifies the values of the district. On the same night Glenn’s sole candidacy was announced, Bryan also publicly stated that negotiations surrounding four student complaints against Carroll ISD that are being investigated by the Office of Civil Rights had reached an impasse and could not continue on the district’s end.

Da’Taeveyon Daniels, a Fort Worth native and rising senior, works for the student advocacy group Students Engaged in Advancing Texas and called Glenn’s appointment “a significant threat” to efforts the group has made to stand against book banning.

“First of all, it's idiocy, but second of all, they're targeting books that specifically share LGBTQIA+ narratives and the narratives of BIPOC individuals,” Daniels told the Observer. “They're targeting these narratives of students that are marginalized and ostracized and basically saying their identity is too filthy to be in the school library.’”