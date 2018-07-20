Company Promises to "Take Back Carrollton" from "Illegal Lawn Services"

Carrollton's Jeff Hinkle got a lot of publicity Wednesday and Thursday from one of his business cards featuring his lawn care service business, Mow Masters. Most of the time, getting viral attention on social media for one's business would be a good thing — advertising that money can't buy. For Hinkle, however, it's been the opposite; Mow Masters has been bombarded with negative reviews across the internet, forcing Google to stop allowing user reviews for the company.

The reviewers' anger stems from one thing, a presumably racist business card Hinkle is using. In classy multicolored text and several fonts, including Comic Sans, Hinkle proclaims that Mow Masters is here to "take back Carrollton — one lawn at a time." He's not talking about securing your yard from pests or weeds, either.

No, Hinkle — who did not answer repeated phone calls from the Observer on Thursday — is proud to proclaim that he is Carrollton's "alternative to illegal lawn services." Mow Masters, the company's website makes clear, isn't like all those other lawn companies.