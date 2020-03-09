 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
A Frisco man is in isolation at home after Collin County health officials identified him as a "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.EXPAND
Collin County Man 'Presumptive Positive' for Coronavirus, County Health Officials Say

Silas Allen | March 9, 2020 | 12:35pm
Collin County health officials have identified a Frisco man as a "presumptive positive" case of the novel coronavirus.

The man, who is in his late 30s, had recently traveled to California, where 114 cases of the virus have been confirmed, said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. The man is in isolation at his home, and health officials are monitoring his condition while waiting for the results of further tests to confirm the diagnosis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a presumptive positive case is when a patient has tested positive for the disease by a public health lab, but those results haven't been confirmed by the CDC. When a patient tests positive for the disease using the CDC's test, it's treated as no long "presumptive."

Hill said the risk for coronavirus transmission in Collin County remains low.

The case marks the first report of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Texas. In the Houston area, 12 cases of the disease have been reported.

Over the weekend, Rice University officials announced they were canceling in-person classes and undergraduate labs after a university employee contracted the disease while traveling overseas.

Last week, Austin city officials announced they were canceling the annual SXSW festival out of concern over the virus.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

