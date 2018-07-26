Jerry Jones and the Cowboys Are Standing by Papa John's

During Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' annual state of the team news conference Wednesday afternoon in Oxnard, California, one of the biggest questions had to do with crappy delivery pizza. It wasn't weird or inappropriate either, it's just where we are in 2018.

Jones is one of Papa John's biggest franchisees. John Schnatter, Papa himself, recently got busted for using the word "n——" on a conference call promoting racial sensitivity. Jones now has to deal with it.

"Some teams that have addressed the Papa John’s issue by distancing themselves do not have the same relationship that the Cowboys have with Papa John’s business in Texas," Jones said. "We own the Papa John's in Texas and feel strongly that our Cowboys are the big face of Papa John's, and that judgment is warranted by what we've done over the last 15 years with Papa John's."