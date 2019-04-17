 


Dominique Alexander is the founder of Next Generation Action Network.
Can Turkyilmaz

Community Activist Dominique Alexander Accused of Domestic Violence

Stephen Young | April 17, 2019 | 3:43pm
AA

The Dallas Police Department Family Violence Unit is investigating a complaint made against community activist Dominique Alexander, DPD confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Alexander's accuser called Dallas activist and pastor Jeff Hood after the alleged assault. The pair then went to the hospital, before filing a report at the Northwest Dallas Police substation.

"When I got to [the victim] last night, she was experiencing back pain — upper disc pain — she had bruising on her forehead. She had scrapes and bruising on her arm, her finger was swollen and one of her toes was broken," Hood said.

Alexander, who has a felony conviction for injury to a child on his records, admitted that he'd been in a domestic argument, but denied punching anyone during the incident.

"I did not in no way, form or fashion ball my fist or kick or hit her in any kind of way," Alexander told the Observer Wednesday. "I believe that, if that was the case and there was truth and evidence that I would be in jail right now."

Alexander accused Hood of taking advantage of what he called a private matter.

"As a fellow activist, I find it very alarming that Jeff Hood decided to exploit my private life in a way without even communicating with me regarding it," Alexander said. "I find it very deceiving and very misleading. I feel like this is a private matter that has two sides of every story."

In addition to the domestic violence accusations, Alexander, the co-founder of the Next Generation Action Network, is set to go on trial this month in Denton County after being accused of theft by a former employer in August 2017.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

