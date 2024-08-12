The Dog Days of Summer Are Here. Protect Your Pets Accordingly. It's the Law.

Peak summer temperatures are back, and while they can be uncomfortable for anyone who stands outside for more than 15 seconds, they can be downright dangerous for pets and animals left outdoors. Dogs are especially susceptible to heat-related injuries, and can suffer from heat exhaustion, sunburns and heat stroke.

In Texas, restrained, outdoor dogs are protected thanks to the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which passed in 2021. The law sets a minimum length for a chain or other restraint and requires owners to provide shelter, shade and clean water. Violation is a Class C misdemeanor for a first offense. While the law specifically applies to dogs, the city of Dallas extends the protections to any domestic animal that is kept outside. Pet owners are required by the city to provide access to water and shade during heat advisories.

“We encourage residents to call 3-1-1 if they see animals left outside during a heat advisory without access to water or shade. Your calls are vital,” Marlo Clingman, spokesperson for Dallas Animal Services, told the Observer. “We've seen an increase in 3-1-1 calls regarding concerns about animals left outside in high temperatures during heat advisories, and your actions are making a difference.”

Symptoms of heat-related illness in dogs are panting, thick drool, lethargy, discolored gums and seizures, according to Dallas Animal Services. Cool water (not cold water) can be poured over the body of a pet in heat-related distress, and continuous air flow should be ensured. Any pet that exhibits any of these symptoms should receive immediate veterinary care.





"Do not delay veterinary treatment, a pet's condition can rapidly decline once their body temperature limit is exceeded," Dallas Animal Services says.

In the event a pet is left in a car, police, animal services officers and licensed veterinarians are also entitled to use “any reasonable means” to get the car open so the pets can be removed, Dallas Animal Services added. On an 85-degree day, the interior temperature of a car can reach triple digits in only 10 minutes.



Hot temperatures are also a good sign that outdoor activity should be limited. At Dallas Animal Services, the shelter's temperature is checked regularly and a heat advisory can result in outdoor playtimes being canceled, Clingman said.

How to Keep the Kitties Cool

While domestic pets are protected by city ordinances, feral cat colonies could use some looking out for as the temperatures rise. According to Kelly Furnas, chief operations officer for the rescue group Operation Kindness, cats typically do not drink much water, but they do dehydrate quickly.

Ensuring community cats have access to a water source is important during heat advisories.

“Giving them access to clean water in a shady area would be helpful for a cat colony,” Furnas told the Observer. “Obviously multiple water bowls would be great, using wide bowls so their whiskers don’t touch the sides.”

Creating shade that does not obstruct airflow and offering cool areas to lie down are also helpful, Furnas said. Ice beds can be made by putting ice cubes into plastic bags and wrapping them in a towel.

