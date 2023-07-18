 Dallas Animal Services Has Had Too Many Dogs Since Early June | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Animal Welfare

Dallas Animal Services Has Had Too Many Dogs Since Early June

July 18, 2023 8:00AM

Dallas Animal Services is currently overcrowded with dogs.
Dallas Animal Services is currently overcrowded with dogs. SPCA of Texas
Dallas Animal Services is over capacity for dogs at its shelter. There were about 385 dogs at the shelter as of July 17, and only 300 kennels available for use.

DAS put out a press release ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend saying it was over capacity, especially for large dogs, and needed help from the public. The city agency has to euthanize animals when it runs out of space, so it routinely ask people to adopt or foster when the shelter exceeds capacity.

In the press release, DAS said it was offering gift cards and veterinary vouchers while supplies lasted and waiving the adoption fee for all pets. The pets also come spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Amanda Atwell, a spokesperson for DAS, told the Observer that the shelter is better shape compared with  earlier this month but that it still needs residents to adopt. The agency has run out of gift cards, but the adoption fees are still waived and pets still come with a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

The shelter takes in from 60 to 100 animals each day. In 2018, DAS launched an effort called BeDallas90 with the goal of guiding a majority of those pets to favorable outcomes and reaching a live release rate of at least 90%. That means at least 90% of the animals found a new home and weren't killed.

DAS reached this goal in 2020, but it is currently lagging behind that figure. So far this year, it has reached a live release rate of only 76%.

“Unfortunately when our numbers are this high, we are forced to make some difficult decisions.” – Amanda Atwell, Dallas Animal Services

tweet this
Atwell said the shelter has been as much as 40% over its dog capacity since early June, with the bulk of them being large dogs. She said rescues and shelters across the country are in a similar situation with their large-dog populations. Just last month, Operation Kindness in Carrollton temporarily slashed its adoption fee from $205 to $99 for dogs weighing over 40 pounds to encourage people to adopt larger dogs through June.

A few weeks ago, DAS was almost at 100% capacity for cats, but has since been able to bring that number down to 33% with the help of adoptions, fosters and rescues. “Being over capacity puts a strain on shelter staff as well as the animals in our care,” Atwell said. “Unfortunately when our numbers are this high, we are forced to make some difficult decisions.”

By difficult decisions, she means euthanizing animals.

She said DAS works to mitigate capacity issues by pushing for more adoptions, fosters and rescue placements. Over the last week, the shelter was poised to have more placements than intakes, but it saw a particularly high intake day on Sunday, when it received 70 dogs.

“A couple days with this level of intake can drastically set back our efforts to get the shelter back under full capacity, while simultaneously working towards our goal of BeDallas90,” Atwell said. “We continue to encourage the public to be a part of the solution with us, and adopt, foster, volunteer or donate if you can.”

Adoptable pets can be viewed online or in person, and adoptions can be completed at the DAS main shelter at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road. The shelter is open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn, a former Brookhaven College journalism student, has written for the Observer since 2018, first as clubs editor. More recently, he's been in the news section as a staff writer covering City Hall, the Dallas Police Department and whatever else editors throw his way.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation