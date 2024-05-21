Dallas City Council Committee Unanimously Condemns Senate Bill 4 Immigration Protocol

Senate Bill 4 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December 2023, but has since been in legal limbo while the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decides on the bill’s constitutionality. If the law goes into effect, those suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border could be charged by local police with a Class C misdemeanor and face up to six months in jail.
A resolution filed by council member Adam Bazaldua cited the strain on public safety officers the bill would cause as one reason for the opposition. Dallas has a "shortage" of uniformed police officers, and the city is not equipped to handle the "strain on police resources" that enforcing the bill would unnecessarily cause, the resolution says. “[Senate Bill 4] creates a system whereby Texas state and local magistrates have the power to remove individuals from the United States,” the resolution reads. "The U.S. Supreme Court has long held that enforcement of immigration law is the purview of the federal government."
Bazaldua’s resolution also stated that implementing SB4 would negatively affect relationships with the “nearly one quarter of Dallas residents” who are from a country other than the U.S. and who contribute to public services, local diversity and the city’s economy. The document urges the state Legislature to prioritize finding a solution to the law that would take into account "concerns raised by the city" and public safety while "[respecting] the diverse communities" within Dallas.
"There are so many better ways for our police to use their time and resources than to target residents who serve no threat." — Adam Bazaldua, Dallas City Council Membertweet this
Bazaldua, who chairs the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee, told the Observer he was “extremely proud” that the resolution was unanimously passed by the committee Monday.
“There are so many better ways for our police to use their time and resources than to target residents who serve no threat,” Bazaldua said. “I hope residents understand this resolution is meant to convey what we are committed to as a body: ensuring this city is inclusive, welcoming and embraces those of different backgrounds."
Prior to the committee’s vote, council member Paul Ridley said he supported the resolution and believes the law is "patently unconstitutional" but does not think Dallas taking a stand on the SB4 debate will influence the Legislature. Council member Zarin Gracey said passing the resolution could be a necessary show of support for community members who feel threatened by SB4.
"It just puts our place in history, on which side and where we stand," Gracey said.
The resolution will go before the full City Council on June 12, where Bazaldua said he “has faith” the stance against SB4’s “atrocious actions” will be continued. Council member Paula Blackmon said she is "saving her questions" about the document for that full council conversation.
In March, after two state courts released split decisions on the law’s legitimacy, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told the Observer that the department was “aware” of the bill’s passage.
“We understand this law is a cause for concern for some in our community. The Dallas Police Department understands these concerns and will continue to enforce the existing state law that prohibits racial profiling,” Garcia wrote in an email. “The Department cannot prohibit or limit the enforcement of immigration laws; however, residents of Dallas, victims and witnesses should continue to feel confident in working with the Dallas Police Department.”