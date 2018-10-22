Former Dallas City Council Member Larry Duncan Guilty of Tax Evasion

Unlike the agency that spawned it, the Dallas County Schools scandal just keeps rolling.

Former Dallas City Council member Larry Duncan faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Monday. In court documents, Duncan admits that he took $245,000 in campaign contributions and used them for personal expenses during his time on the Dallas County Schools board.

"Mr. Duncan not only failed to reveal the nature of the campaign contributions, he failed to disclose the money to the IRS," U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said.