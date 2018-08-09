Dwaine Caraway Resigns, Pleads Guilty to Federal Corruption Charges

Dwaine Caraway, who may be headed to federal prison after pleading to corruption charges Thursday.

Update 10:45 a.m. — Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to two federal charges in U.S. District Court in Dallas this morning. He has also resigned from the Dallas City Council. Details on the charges as well as reaction from Caraway's Council colleagues are below.

Dallas City Council member Dwaine Caraway has agreed to plead guilty to two federal corruption charges, according to documents filed Thursday morning.

Caraway, now serving his fifth non-consecutive term on the Council, accepted $450,000 from Robert Leonard and Slater Smartwood Sr., both former executives with Force Multiplier Solutions, the Louisiana-based technology company at the center of Dallas County Schools stop arm-camera scandal. In exchange for the cash, the feds say, Caraway influenced the City Council's vote on the stop arm-camera program, which allowed DCS to collect civil fines from those who drove past the signs without stopping.