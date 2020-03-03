 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
City Council members met last month at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum to discuss strategy.
City Council members met last month at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum to discuss strategy.
McGuire Boles

Dallas City Council Is Choosing Next Year’s ‘Priority’ Initiatives. Which Would You Pick?

Lucas Manfield | March 3, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Each year, the Dallas City Council meets to plan strategy. At last year's session in June, council members contemplated "2020 Priorities" scrawled in Sharpie on rolls of butcher paper. They placed stickers next to their favorites, creating a conspicuous cluster.

"I think what emerged from this — clearly — is, public safety is something that's important for everyone," newly elected Mayor Eric Johnson told WFAA, taking the opportunity to note that the police department was on pace to meet its hiring goals. We know how that turned out.

This year, the city is stepping up its game. Last month, council members met for a daylong retreat at the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum downtown, where "breakout teams identified 'big, hairy, audacious goals'" and "completed a free-form exercise to add new initiatives to be considered for 2020-2022," the city manager reported. Ideas ranged from "stick to the basics" (Councilman Lee Kleinman) to "City Funded Pre-K for all" (Councilman Adam Bazaldua).

Related Stories

In total, the council produced more than 100 ideas. Now, with the help of "preloaded iPads" provided by the city, they spent Monday whittling down that list "to gather consensus and momentum around those items which will serve as the collective body’s priorities for the upcoming budget biennium."

You, dear reader, get a Google Form.

The council must choose six initiatives per category, but we'll give you more leeway. Pick your favorite or pick them all. We'll report the top vote-getters later this week.

 
Lucas Manfield is an editorial fellow at the Observer. He's a former software developer and a recent graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >