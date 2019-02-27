Affidavit: Felder Screamed "Do You Know Who I Am?" at Scooter Rider

Tuesday afternoon, Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder turned himself in on charges that he left the scene of South Dallas accident that injured an 18-year-old scooter rider. Tuesday night, following Felder's releas on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, local TV stations got their hands on the affidavit Dallas Police Department officers filed to get a warrant for Felder, providing some of the first concrete details of the incident.
According to the officer who filed the affidavit accusing Felder, police officers responded to a possible hit-and-run involving a motorized scooter and a "bluish" Ford Fusion near Billy Dade Middle School on Feb. 13 after receiving a 911 call.
When police got to the scene, they found the scooter rider being treated by Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedics. The rider, police said, was rotating an ice pack between his right hand and left elbow.
The 18-year-old told police that he'd been riding in the far right lane of Malcolm X Boulevard headed toward Al Lipscomb Way when the Ford Fusion hit him from behind.
"The rear tire of the motorized scooter went underneath the front bumper on the right side of the Ford Fusion, near the front tire," the affidavit says. "This caused the motorized scooter to abruptly stop and throw [Felder's accuser] off so quickly he could not brace himself prior to hitting the ground."
After being hit, the scooter rider told police, he attempted to roll his good, left shoulder so he did not injure his right arm, because he is "moderately disabled," with his right arm significantly shorter than his left. Hitting the pavement skinned the 18-year-old's left elbow, he told police, causing it to begin bleeding. Felder's accuser also experienced swelling and extreme pain in his right arm, he said.
The scooter rider dragged his scooter from under Felder's car, he told police, and got into an argument with the council member.
A witness who saw the aftermath told police that during the argument Felder screamed "Do you know who I am?" at the scooter rider.
Felder then left before police arrived, the witness said.
Through his attorney, Pete Schulte, Felder has denied an accident occurred. Felder and the scooter rider got into an altercation, Schulte says, because the council member yelled at the 18-year-old to stop zig-zagging across the street.
"We're looking forward to it. We're not happy that we're having to go into court, but we're looking forward to going to trial," Schulte told reporters yesterday. "I know what Dallas police did, as a former investigator myself. They're saying 'Hey, this kid says he was in an accident. We don't know, we can't do what we need to do, so we're just going to get a warrant and put it in the justice system.'"
