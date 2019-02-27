Affidavit: Felder Screamed "Do You Know Who I Am?" at Scooter Rider

Tuesday afternoon, Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder turned himself in on charges that he left the scene of South Dallas accident that injured an 18-year-old scooter rider. Tuesday night, following Felder's releas on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, local TV stations got their hands on the affidavit Dallas Police Department officers filed to get a warrant for Felder, providing some of the first concrete details of the incident.

According to the officer who filed the affidavit accusing Felder, police officers responded to a possible hit-and-run involving a motorized scooter and a "bluish" Ford Fusion near Billy Dade Middle School on Feb. 13 after receiving a 911 call.

When police got to the scene, they found the scooter rider being treated by Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedics. The rider, police said, was rotating an ice pack between his right hand and left elbow.