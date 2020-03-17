 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
A clinic at one of Dallas' tennis centers
A clinic at one of Dallas' tennis centers
city of Dallas

Dallas Shuts Down Playgrounds, Golf Courses, Tennis Centers

Stephen Young | March 17, 2020 | 4:44pm
AA

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, all city-owned playgrounds, golf courses and tennis centers will close to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Tuesday.

The city's open park space and trails will remain open. Public health officials say that getting some fresh air in the midst of sheltering in place is fine, as long as you don't get too close to anyone you might encounter on the trail.

Related Stories

On Tuesday, Dallas County announced that 28 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. Five of those cases are believed to be the result of community spread. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >