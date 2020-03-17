Dallas Shuts Down Playgrounds, Golf Courses, Tennis Centers

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, all city-owned playgrounds, golf courses and tennis centers will close to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Tuesday.
The @CityofDallas will close playgrounds, golf courses, and tennis centers effective tonight at 9 p.m. to help us slow the spread of #COVID19.— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 17, 2020
Open-air park space and trails will remain available for public use. @DallasParkRec.
The city's open park space and trails will remain open. Public health officials say that getting some fresh air in the midst of sheltering in place is fine, as long as you don't get too close to anyone you might encounter on the trail.
On Tuesday, Dallas County announced that 28 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. Five of those cases are believed to be the result of community spread.
