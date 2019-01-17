Enjoy the Warm Temps Today, Dallas: Stuff Gets Real This Weekend

The weather gods have heard us, disparaging our mild winter, our complaining that it's been marred by rain and have decided that they shall smite us for our blaspheming. This weekend, they are summoning the worst of their winter tricks — the mighty blue norther — to awaken us from our complacency and make us feel winter deep in our bones.

Between midafternoon Friday, when temperatures are supposed to crest in the mid-70s, and Sunday morning, temperatures could drop by as many as 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.