Cooling Stations to the Rescue: Dallas Offers Relief Amid Heat Wave

So, the arrival of Dallas’ cooling stations couldn’t have come at a better time.
The city of Dallas advised residents this week to prepare for extreme heat and to conserve energy. A bulletin on the city’s website lists the locations of Big D cooling stations, including at libraries and recreation centers, which are accessible during usual business hours.
Last Friday, DART began offering up 18 transit centers for customers seeking heat relief, too.
Dallas and Reliant Energy have teamed up on two “Beat the Heat cooling centers” for folks who need water and air conditioning access. Head over to the West Dallas Multipurpose Center or the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Those in need can sign up for one free cooling fan per household while supplies last.
The Salvation Army is also helping out Dallas County and other North Texas counties — including Ellis, Denton, Collin, Rockwall and Tarrant — with its own cooling stations.
Bottled water and box fans are distributed at some of these locations’ drive-thru food pantries. The Salvation Army may deploy “emergency disaster mobile feeding units,” perform check-ins on the elderly and vulnerable and give monetary aid to “families experiencing lost wages who may be at risk of having their utilities shut off.”
Dallas Temperatures Are Soaring
Dallas earned the very top spot for Tuesday’s hottest city in the nation, with Fort Worth and Austin trailing right behind, according to CultureMap Dallas.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports that the climate phenomenon El Niño could spell record-setting global heat for 2023.
Great.
And thanks to a crazy-high demand for air conditioning, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Tuesday reported an all-time high for power use in the state. (As we brace for a punishing July, let’s all pray that the thread ERCOT is clinging onto actually holds.)
A so-called heat dome, or a persistent ridge of heat-trapping high pressure, has smothered much of Texas in recent days. Heat and humidity are reaching treacherous levels, and local leaders are urging residents to restrict time spent outside.
When Will Dallas See Cooler Weather?
The oppressive heat-cocoon currently enshrouding Dallas should have begun to shed a bit by the end of this week.
Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Fort Worth, told the Observer on Wednesday that lower — but still hot — temperatures are expected going into the weekend. A high in the 90s is forecast for this weekend and the days around the Fourth of July.
Prater added that there are “isolated to scattered chances of showers and storms” during the latter part of the weekend and into the Independence Day holiday.
"Drink plenty of water. Even if you're not thirsty, continue to hydrate yourself." – Allison Prater, meteorologisttweet this
What Are the Symptoms of Heat Stroke and Exhaustion?
Heat stroke is no joke: It can lead to permanent disability or even death, Prater said. Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and eventually unconsciousness, she said.
“For this, you’d want to call 911; move the person to a cooler area; remove any extra layers of clothing, or loosen clothing; and then try to cool with water or ice,” she said.
Heat exhaustion can also be serious.
“You want to look out for dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, weakness,” Prater said. “If a person is experiencing those, you would want to move to a cooler area, sip some cool water, and of course — if the symptoms don’t improve — seek medical help.”
How Can You Protect Yourself From the Heat?
Prater advises North Texans to remain “weather aware” amid the summer heat. Be sure to avoid extended times outdoors throughout the afternoon. And remember to be a good pet parent, giving furry friends access to shade, water and AC.
In addition to checking in on the elderly and other vulnerable populations, always look in the backseat for kids and pets before leaving and locking your vehicle, she added.
Oh, and your new mantra? H2O.
“Drink plenty of water,” Prater said. “Even if you're not thirsty, continue to hydrate yourself.”