Dallas City Council Member Felder Under Investigation for Leaving Scene of Accident

Dallas police are investigating Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder after Felder allegedly hit someone riding a scooter in South Dallas on Wednesday and didn't wait around for police to show up. The person riding the scooter suffered minor injuries but is OK, police say.
Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said Wednesday that a witness called 911 about the accident at about 11:30 a.m. Police towed Felder's car, a blue Ford Fusion, from the council's offsite meeting at a recreation center on Mountain Creek Parkway to search for evidence, but DPD did not question or arrest the council member.
"We don't want to rush to any judgment. We'll conduct this investigation as we normally do. We won't take any shortcuts, and we'll do everything we normally do. If it turns out we need to effect an arrest, we are willing to do so," Castro said after the meeting.
Felder refused to answer multiple questions from reporters about the incident.
Valerie Ballard told KTVT-TV that after the scooter rider asked the driver who hit him to get out of his car, the driver responded, "Do you know who I am?"
“I was in shock,” Ballard told the station. “I couldn’t believe that he just drove away.”
Felder defeated incumbent Tiffinni Young to win election to the City Council in 2017. He represents District 7, which includes Fair Park, portions of South Dallas and portions of Southeast Dallas.
