Dallas City Council Member Felder Under Investigation for Leaving Scene of Accident

Dallas police are investigating Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder after Felder allegedly hit someone riding a scooter in South Dallas on Wednesday and didn't wait around for police to show up. The person riding the scooter suffered minor injuries but is OK, police say.

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said Wednesday that a witness called 911 about the accident at about 11:30 a.m. Police towed Felder's car, a blue Ford Fusion, from the council's offsite meeting at a recreation center on Mountain Creek Parkway to search for evidence, but DPD did not question or arrest the council member.