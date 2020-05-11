Dallas County Reports 253 New COVID-19 Cases, Tying Single-Day Record

Dallas County officials confirmed 253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as two deaths.

The county also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. Both people died at long-term care facilities where they were residents. The first, a woman in her 60s, lived at a facility in Seagoville. The second, a woman in her 80s, lived at a facility in Dallas.

Including Monday's new cases, the county stands at 6,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths.

Monday's total of confirmed new cases ties a record set last Tuesday. In a statement posted to Twitter Monday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins noted that the county's single-day total has been flat for the past week.

"It's too early to call this a plateau at the peak but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the Governor's orders reopening businesses," Jenkins said. "It's very important that you continue following the tenets of Safer at Home. Avoid crowds. Maintain 6ft distance. Wear a cloth covering when at businesses and on public transportation. Use good hygiene."