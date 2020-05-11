 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas County officials confirmed 253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as two deaths.
Dallas County officials confirmed 253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as two deaths.
Food and Drug Administration

Dallas County Reports 253 New COVID-19 Cases, Tying Single-Day Record

Silas Allen | May 11, 2020 | 2:08pm
AA

Dallas County reported 253 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, tying its single-day record for new confirmed cases of the disease.

The county also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. Both people died at long-term care facilities where they were residents. The first, a woman in her 60s, lived at a facility in Seagoville. The second, a woman in her 80s, lived at a facility in Dallas.

Including Monday's new cases, the county stands at 6,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths.

Related Stories

Monday's total of confirmed new cases ties a record set last Tuesday. In a statement posted to Twitter Monday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins noted that the county's single-day total has been flat for the past week.

"It's too early to call this a plateau at the peak but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the Governor's orders reopening businesses," Jenkins said. "It's very important that you continue following the tenets of Safer at Home. Avoid crowds. Maintain 6ft distance. Wear a cloth covering when at businesses and on public transportation. Use good hygiene."

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.