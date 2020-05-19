 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas County is reporting 14 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, marking the county's highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.EXPAND
Dallas County is reporting 14 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, marking the county's highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.
Wiki Commons

Dallas County Reports 14 Coronavirus Fatalities, Marking Largest Single-Day Death Toll

Silas Allen | May 19, 2020 | 12:13pm
AA

Dallas County officials reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, the largest single-day total in the county since the pandemic began.

Dr. Philip Huang, the head of Dallas County Health and Human Services, told the Dallas County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning that the county would be making the official announcement later Tuesday.

"So, that's not good news," Huang said.

Huang also told commissioners the county would be reporting 225 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

That total comes a day after the state eased certain coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing gyms, childcare facilities and personal service businesses such as massage parlors and tattoo shops to reopen. Also on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars would be able to reopen at 25% capacity Friday, while restaurants will be able to increase their capacity from 25% to 50%.

In two weeks, the state will also allow youth sports leagues, sports camps and other summer camps to open.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

