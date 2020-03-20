Dallas County Reports Coronavirus Clusters Due to Recreational Gatherings, Office Work

Another day under semi-lockdown, another 19 positive tests for the novel coronavirus in Dallas County, according to a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the county provided Friday by Dallas County Health and Human Services. More evidence, too, that everyone should be staying home as much a possible.

According to the new report, "clusters of transmission have been noted among attendees of recreational group gathering and employees in office settings."

About 30% of those infected in the county have been older than 60, but more than 36% of Dallas County's coronavirus cases, contrary to some of the narratives about the virus, have been among people under 40. Almost 69% of Dallas County's cases have been residents of the city of Dallas.

Of the 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in Dallas County, 21 have resulted in hospitalization. Nine people have ended up in intensive care and one person, as the county reported Thursday, has died from the novel coronavirus in Dallas County.

Dallas County commissioners voted Thursday to extend the county's ban on all gatherings larger than 10 people, dine-in restaurant service, bars, health clubs and other recreational facilities until at least April 3.