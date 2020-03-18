Dallas County Reports 39 Coronavirus Cases

Testing is ramping up and so is the number of cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County. Eleven additional individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Thirty-nine people have now been discovered to have the virus in the county.

According to information from county health officials, those 11 new positive cases include one teenager, one woman in her 20s, a man and woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and one man in his 70s.

Three of the 11 infected are in the hospital, eight are self-isolating at private residences. Seven are Dallas residents, one lives in Coppell, one lives in Irving, one lives in Mesquite and one lives in Richardson.

Three of the new cases are travel related, and three of those who tested positive had contact with individuals who previously tested positive. Five of the cases have not been tied to travel and previous positive tests and are likely the result of community spread.

"Every interaction in this outbreak carries some risk of spread." — Clay Jenkins Facebook

Dallas County has now reported 11 cases of coronavirus spread through the community.

"You should limit unnecessary trips beyond work and necessities like food and medical care," Jenkins said. "Every interaction in this outbreak carries some risk of spread. This doesn't mean you can't go for walks or runs outside; however, you should maintain six feet social distancing."