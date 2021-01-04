Dallas County Vaccine Registration Website Is Now Live

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Eligible North Texans can now register online to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Over the weekend, Dallas County's health department rolled out a prescreening website to help people get vaccinated, according to a news release. Dallas County residents who are included in Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s distribution plan can sign up.

Although the county is currently out of vaccines, it should soon receive more, County Judge Clay Jenkins said in the announcement. There are some people in Phase 1A who have yet to receive a vaccine, and priority within Phase 1B will be given to those who are most vulnerable.

Health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are part of Phase 1A, while Phase 1B consists of people 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions. The county is supplying the Moderna vaccine, which is only available for people 18 and older, according to the website.

Leadership will work through the registration list and determine eligibility as more of the vaccine becomes available, said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

“We hope to receive additional allocations from the state soon so that we can continue to work with our partners and begin to meet the needs of our community and turn the corner in the fight against this virus,” Huang said in the announcement.

Sunday, Dallas County’s health department reported a two-day total of 3,851 new cases and 10 deaths.

