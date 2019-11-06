 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A North Dallas home devastated by the October tornado.
A North Dallas home devastated by the October tornado.
Lucas Manfield

October Tornado Victims To Receive Tax Help from Dallas County

Stephen Young | November 6, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Dallas County homeowners hit by October's tornadoes will get a little tax help from the county, thanks to the Dallas County Commissioners Court. Tuesday morning, commissioners decided by a unanimous vote to allow the Dallas County Appraisal District to revalue property hit by the tornado.

Owners of properties given new, lower appraisals will be taxed at that rate, rather than their property's pre-tornado value, for the last 73 days of 2019.

According to county staff, the decision could cost Dallas County about $1 million in revenue for the rest of the year, if all of the $2 billion in estimated damages caused by the Oct. 20 storms happened to taxable property.

Related Stories

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the actual financial impact could be much lower, given the amount of public and other non-taxed property hit by the storms.

"A lot of this is things we don't tax," Jenkins said of the damage estimates. "It's schools, it's roads, it's traffic signals. It's trees in parks. It's all sorts of things like that. It's also some homes. There is going to be a lot, but even a million dollars" might be overstating the lost revenue.

Parkland Hospital will take a similar revenue hit to that taken by the county — the commissioners set its property tax policy — but other local governments, like Dallas ISD and the city of Dallas, aren't bound by the county's decision.

If properties with tornado damage aren't improved by the time they're assessed in 2020, the hit to Dallas County's coffers could be as much as $5 million, staff said.

County commissioner Elba Garcia pulled the tax help item off the court's consent agenda — where it would have passed without an individual vote — because she wanted to make sure the public knew explicitly how the county's decision was going to affect them.

"It is very important to help all our constituents, regardless of where they are in Dallas County," she said.

Dallas County's $63 million reserve fund will absorb the 2019 lost revenue.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >