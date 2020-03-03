Dallas County’s Polls Are Closed. Here’s What We Know So Far.

Former Vice President Biden is up there, we swear.



As polls in some of Texas' biggest counties closed Tuesday night, the Lone Star State's 2020 primary is shaping up as a good one for former Vice President Joe Biden. The state's Democratic Senate race seems destined for a runoff, and Dallas County's most rancorous state House race, surprisingly, does not.

In early voting in Dallas and Harris counties, Biden held narrow leads over Sen. Bernie Sanders. That's especially good news for Biden, given that he's surged in the polls following his victory Saturday in South Carolina and a bevy of high-profile endorsements. Early voting in Texas ended Friday.

Down ballot, state Sen. Royce West held a big lead in Dallas County in his quest for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, accumulating more than 48% of the early vote. MJ Hegar, the former Air Force helicopter pilot leading in statewide polls was in a distant second place in Dallas County, coming in with almost 19% of the vote.

EXPAND Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders addresses a crowd of more than 5,000 people Friday at Mesquite Arena. Jacob Vaughn

Hegar held significant leads after early voting in Harris and Travis counties.

The Democratic primary for Texas House District 108, one of the state's most contentious, looks like it could see a clear winner. Joanna Cattanach lost to incumbent Republican Morgan Meyer in 2018, but voters appeared ready to give her a second bite at the apple, giving her almost 59% of the early vote. Moderate Shawn Terry was in a distant second place at 27%.

Election day results could be a long time coming, both in Dallas and statewide. Polls don't close in far west Texas until 8 p.m. CST. We'll have at least one more update as more numbers come in tonight, and a full recap in the morning.