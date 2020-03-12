Dallas Hit With 5 Additional Coronavirus Cases, Community Transmission

Coronavirus well and truly landed in Dallas on Thursday night. Five additional Dallas County residents tested positive for the virus, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. Importantly, one of those five who tested positive has no known travel history. Dallas has crossed a key threshold — the virus has been passed from community member to community member.

Eight Dallas County residents have now tested positive for the virus. Three of those recently confirmed to have the virus are isolated at home and two are in the hospital, Jenkins said.

"We all need to be calm and get through this together." — Clay Jenkins Facebook

Following the five new, positive tests, Jenkins declared a public health emergency in Dallas. Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, gatherings of more than 500 people are banned in the county. Jenkins' disaster declaration also recommends that gatherings of more than 250 people be avoided.

The declaration will run one week, barring further changes.

"We're not doing this in order for people to panic," Jenkins said. "We all need to be calm and get through this together."

Jenkins said that Dallas County's testing capacity is "rapidly improving" but that it is unlikely that Dallas County has tested every local resident who has the virus.

Jenkins emphasized the importance of county residents working together, regardless of their individual risk.

"There are a lot of people in the public who still do not realize the gravity of the situation," Jenkins said. "Ask yourself the question as you do things, 'Is this worth the risk, not just to me but to the community?'

"You may be young and healthy, you may say, 'I really want to go to spring break at South Padre Island and dance on the beach with my friends,' but there are plenty of people in this community who are over 60. If you bring that back to your college campus and it spreads throughout our community, many, many people will pay a very high price for your spring break."

Jenkins said he felt it was necessary to issue a formal prohibition against large gatherings to ensure compliance.

"There's been a lot misinformation about this being a hoax, about this not being a serious thing," Jenkins said. "There are a lot of people in the public who still don't recognize the gravity of the situation."

After the county declaration was announced, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson signed a similar declaration for the city of Dallas, calling it "a necessary step that gives the City the authority to do what it needs to do to protect public health, safety, and welfare."

Moments ago, I signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the @CityOfDallas. Given the evidence of community spread of #COVID19, this was a necessary step that gives the City the authority to do what it needs to do to protect public health, safety, and welfare. pic.twitter.com/P5kRTYLmJX — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 13, 2020

Johnson is expected to address Dallas' ongoing coronavirus concern Friday morning.