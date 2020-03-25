 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas County's Lew Sterrett Justice Center. Close quarters and little social distance.
Dallas County's Lew Sterrett Justice Center. Close quarters and little social distance.
Andres Praefcke

Dallas County Jail Hit With First Positive Coronavirus Test

Stephen Young | March 25, 2020 | 10:31am
An inmate at the Dallas County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

The inmate is no longer housed at the jail, according to the sheriff's department.

No further information was immediately available about how the person who tested positive came in contact with the virus, but the sheriff's public information office said that they intend to provide an update later Wednesday.

Wednesday's news comes one day after the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the first positive COVID-19 test for one of its inmates. Late last week, a TDCJ contract employee also tested positive for the virus.

Around the country, many municipal and state officials have made decisions to release inmates from crowded jail and prison environments that could serve as breeding grounds for the virus, which has infected more than 160 people in Dallas County.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

