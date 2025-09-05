 Dallas County Jail is Overcrowded, And Is Holding Immigrants for ICE | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Despite Overcrowding, Dallas County Jail Is Holding Immigrants for ICE

ICE is relying on local jails to detain undocumented people until they can be processed by the immigration system.
September 5, 2025
Image: jail cell
No other county has had more ICE detainer requests than Dallas County. Adobe Stock
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

For the first time in 20 years, the Dallas County jail has nowhere to put detainees.

Dallas County Criminal Justice Department Director Charlene Randolph announced during a Tuesday meeting of the Dallas County Commissioners Court that the jail exceeded capacity over Labor Day weekend. Randolph emphasized that the jail is in “crisis” mode and that county leaders need to “find ways to get [detainees] out."

Increasingly, though, the county is being asked to keep a specific population of inmates detained.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement data obtained by the Deportation Data Project and published by the San Antonio Express-News shows that ICE agents are relying on local jails to hold onto undocumented immigrants until they can be picked up by immigration officials at a significantly higher rate than in years past. All Texas counties participate in a program that allows fingerprints to be run through federal law enforcement directories, including immigration databases.

ICE detainers — the request made to jails to either notify ICE authorities before a person is released or to hold the individual for 48 hours until agents can take them into federal custody — increased 30% across Texas jails in the first part of this year when compared to the same period last year.

In North Texas, the rate of detainers has skyrocketed. In Dallas County, 1,706 ICE detainers were issued between February and May 2025, a 71% increase from 2024. Immigration holds in Collin County have increased by 63%, and in Tarrant and Denton counties, ICE has issued 107% and 115% more detainers, respectively.

All four North Texas counties have seen larger spikes in detainer requests than Travis County (50% increase), Harris County (25% increase) and Bexar County (45% increase), and no county has seen more ICE detainer requests than Dallas County.

Lena Graber, senior staff attorney at the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, told the paper that immigration holds are one of ICE’s primary ways to locate individuals possibly eligible for deportation.

“It's just convenient for them,” Graber said. “It takes many more hours to identify someone who is living in the U.S. at large.”​​

Immigration Enforcement on the Local Level

The Dallas County jail has had to reckon with its role in immigration enforcement before. In 2015, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez sparred with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over her decision to ignore detainer requests for immigrants being held on low-level, non-violent crimes. Individuals being detained for crimes like murder, aggravated assault or crimes posing a public safety danger would still be held for ICE, the policy stated.

At the time, Dallas County officials stated that around 6.5% of detainees had active immigration detainers.

As of Monday evening, the Lew Sterrett Justice Center had recorded a population of 7,124 inmates. If that 2015 estimate is still accurate, the Dallas County Jail may be holding more than 460 inmates for ICE.

Immigration advocates worry that sweeping crackdowns on undocumented people have caused communities to stop trusting police or governmental agencies. In February, Dallas County officials assured CBS News that the agency was not assisting federal immigration agencies with enforcement.

​​"The Dallas County Sheriff's Office's role is to serve the citizens of Dallas County. Like most local law enforcement agencies, the sheriff's office does not have the resources to supplement the federal government,” the department said.

That will change next year, though. On Jan. 1, a law passed by the state legislature goes into effect that forces Texas sheriffs in counties operating a jail to partner with ICE through the 287(g) agreement program. The program authorizes local authorities to carry out certain types of immigration enforcement measures, such as serving administrative warrants. In August, Keller became one of several Texas cities to enter the agreement voluntarily.

"Opting into this program will mean minor adjustments to the responsibilities of our detention officers, but our department’s priorities and philosophies will remain unchanged," the Keller Police Department said in a statement to WFAA. "Our employees are committed to upholding the rule of law and serving the community with respect and empathy. That includes those within our care at the Keller Regional Detention Center."
Image: Emma Ruby
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
A message from News Editor Kelly Dearmore: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Dallas HERO Wants City Council to Know: We’re Here to Stay

City Hall

Dallas HERO Wants City Council to Know: We’re Here to Stay

By Emma Ruby
Image: $50,000 AI-Led Private School in Plano Has Just 2 Hours of Class Time

Education

$50,000 AI-Led Private School in Plano Has Just 2 Hours of Class Time

By Alyssa Fields
Image: Are THC Vapes Still Legal in Dallas? Yes, But its Complicated

Drugs

Are THC Vapes Still Legal in Dallas? Yes, But its Complicated

By Emma Ruby
Image: 'Utterly Disastrous' New Law Is Emptying School Library Shelves

Books

'Utterly Disastrous' New Law Is Emptying School Library Shelves

By Alyssa Fields
Image: The Spit Seen Around the World: The Internet Hawks Up Hilarity As the Cowboys Lose

Dallas Cowboys

The Spit Seen Around the World: The Internet Hawks Up Hilarity As the Cowboys Lose

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: $50,000 AI-Led Private School in Plano Has Just 2 Hours of Class Time

Education

$50,000 AI-Led Private School in Plano Has Just 2 Hours of Class Time

By Alyssa Fields
Image: Are THC Vapes Still Legal in Dallas? Yes, But its Complicated

Drugs

Are THC Vapes Still Legal in Dallas? Yes, But its Complicated

By Emma Ruby
Image: UPDATE: Successful Bill Has Texas OB-GYNs Fearing $100,000 Civil Suits

Abortion

UPDATE: Successful Bill Has Texas OB-GYNs Fearing $100,000 Civil Suits

By Alyssa Fields
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation