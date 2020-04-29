Dallas County on Pace for Highest Weekly Coronavirus Case Count

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports that 112 more people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19. Wednesday's count is Dallas County's fourth-highest one-day total of novel coronavirus infections. Five more people in Dallas County have died from the disease.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 99 people in Dallas County have died from the virus. More than 3,300 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the dead reported Wednesday lived in long-term care facilities.

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the county is on pace for its worst week of coronavirus infections.

“Today is our fourth highest day of positive tests. Unfortunately, halfway through the week, we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID19 cases this week." — Clay Jenkins Facebook

Twitter

“Today is our fourth highest day of positive tests. Unfortunately, halfway through the week, we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID19 cases this week," Jenkins said in a statement. "The five deaths yesterday bring the midweek total to 18. These developments illustrate the importance of making smart choices, limiting unnecessary trips to businesses and wearing your face covering at essential businesses and on public transportation. #StayHomeSaveLives. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve."

Wednesday's report comes one day after Dallas County reported its daily high for new infections (135) and two days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to allow restaurants, movie theaters, retailers and malls across the state to reopen at 25% capacity.

In the aftermath of Abbott's decision, both Jenkins and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson have emphasized North Texas residents' responsibility to watch out for each other.

"In the days ahead, I will push for more COVID-19 testing and better contact tracing, which will be critical to the reopening efforts. And I will emphasize the need for people to continue to act responsibly amid this continuing pandemic. Public health and saving lives must come first, even as the public and private sectors work together to restore livelihoods," Johnson wrote in a letter to constituents Tuesday night. "Dallas residents have done a wonderful [job] of handling this pandemic's effects, and this new phase will require continued vigilance. That means it's imperative for you to do all you can to stay safe and stay informed."