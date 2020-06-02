 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

A state lab worker in Pennsylvania tests for COVID-19.EXPAND
A state lab worker in Pennsylvania tests for COVID-19.
Wiki Commons

Dallas County Reports New Highs In COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Stephen Young | June 2, 2020 | 11:42am
Another 257 Dallas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 16 more county residents have died from the virus, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services chief Philip Huang.

Both totals are the highest the county has reported in a single day. The 257 new cases continue an upward trend in new reported infections over the last week. The county has now reported 10,719 cases of COVID-19 and 245 deaths related to the virus.

Huang told Dallas County commissioners that Dallas County's number of suspected COVID-19-related emergency room visits has remained flat, but that he is concerned, given Texas' continued reopening of the economy and the anti-police violence protests that have rocked Dallas over the last week.

"There are still a lot of protective behaviors that are going on," Huang said, "but then there's a lot of opening up. We're very concerned about Memorial Day activities or even some of the crowds and some of the close gatherings over the last weekend."

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

