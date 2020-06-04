 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
COVID-19 test material
COVID-19 test material
Centers for Disease Control

Dallas County Sets COVID-19 Cases High for the Second Time This Week

Stephen Young | June 4, 2020 | 4:04pm
AA

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 285 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, setting a new high for the second time this week. The county also reported one additional death from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began in March, DCHHS has reported 11,243 cases of COVID-19 and 250 deaths. The man whose death was reported lived in DeSoto. He was in his 60s and had underlying, high-risk health conditions.

"Today we saw the highest number of new cases on record for COVID-19. We've seen a significant increase this week for the average number of daily cases from last week and it's up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter. "It's particularly important that you avoid crowds at this time, maintain 6 foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering when on public transportation or at businesses, plus exercise good hygiene and wash you hands frequently."

Related Stories

Jenkins is concerned, he said, about the health of the protesters demonstrating against police violence this week and their families.

"They've been protesting for several days now, and large gatherings are definitely not recommended by public health experts at this time," the judge said. "I do understand the importance of the quintessential American right of free speech and particularly with this important issue at this critical time in our country's history."

Protesters should have the opportunity to get tested as soon as possible, Jenkins said. In partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, the county also plans to give hand sanitizer and masks to as many as 1,000 protesters.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.