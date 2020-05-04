Dallas Reports More Than 230 New Coronavirus Infections for the Second Consecutive Day

For the fourth time in less than a week, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections Monday afternoon. After recording 234 new cases Sunday, the agency announced 237 positive tests Wednesday. Dallas County remains at its peak seven-day rolling average as businesses around the state continue to open with permission from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Three more Dallas County residents have died from the virus, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. All three of the dead were men older than 60 who'd been admitted to area hospitals. COVID-19 has killed 114 Dallas County residents. Of that total, 40% have been tied to a long-term care facilities.

According to Jenkins, the county has not significantly increased testing capacity during the time in which cases have spiked. It has, however, opened testing to all front-line workers regardless of their coronavirus symptoms, or lack thereof.

Jenkins, as he has repeatedly done over the last week, urged Dallas County residents to stay home.

"The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go." — Clay Jenkins Facebook

Twitter

"The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go. It's up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve," he said in a statement.

Almost 80% of those hospitalized with the virus in Dallas County have been "critical infrastructure workers," who work in fields like medicine, food and agriculture and transportation, according to the judge. Most of those hospitalized — 65% — have been older than 65. Half of those admitted had no underlying health condition.

In addition to announcing the new cases, Jenkins said that he will add to the county's emergency orders later Monday, making some of the suggestions for businesses made by Abbott's office requirements.