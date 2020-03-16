 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
This thing, the coronavirus, is making everything weird.EXPAND
KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Five More People Test Positive for Coronavirus In Dallas County, One From Community Spread

Stephen Young | March 16, 2020 | 1:54pm
AA

Nineteen people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Dallas County, according to new information from the county health department. The department confirmed five new cases Monday.

Three of the people who tested positive live in Dallas. One lives in Farmers Branch and the other is not a Texas resident. All five are self-isolating at residences, according to the county.

Health officials believe that all five of the new infections were contracted domestically. Four of the people are believed to have caught the virus out-of-state, one is believed to have caught the coronavirus locally. That case would be Dallas' second confirmed case of community transmission.

"I am in consultation with the mayors of the cities in Dallas County and our state and federal partners," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "We will be announcing additional measures to keep you safe soon."

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

