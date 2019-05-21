Take a Look at the Ezekiel Elliott Confrontation Video, and Judge for Yourself

It's almost summer in Dallas, which means a couple of things: unbearable heat is just around the corner and Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten himself involved in a situation he had no business getting himself involved in.

This time Elliott didn't commit an unforced error at the Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade, nor did he allegedly deck a DJ at Clutch in Uptown, only to have the DJ go AWOL the second police tried to talk to him. Instead, Elliott, the fourth pick of the 2016 NFL draft, got caught in a couple of weird situations on video as he left the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

TMZ, as it often does, got its hands on the video first. It shows a LeBron James-jersey-clad Elliott apparently arguing with a woman. While he doesn't appear to touch her on the video, Elliott does repeatedly look like he's blocking her path away from him, which, given the previous domestic violence allegations against Elliott, is, at best, not a good look.

The video cuts from the argument to Elliott talking with a venue security guard. Elliott bumps the guard, who dramatically falls into a barricade. After the guard falls, Elliott immediately throws up his arms and says "I didn't do anything!"

After the security guard tumbles into the barricade, two Las Vegas Police Department officers handcuff the Cowboys star and take him away from the confrontation.

Las Vegas police told the Observer that the officers who cuffed Elliott then talked to the security guard, who told them he didn't want to press charges. Without the guard's cooperation, the officers released Elliott.

Elliott's attorney told TMZ that the security guards blew a normal argument between Elliott and the woman out of proportion.

"Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation," Frank Salzano told the tabloid.

Elliott made it back to Dallas in time for his youth football camp Sunday afternoon. At the camp, he talked with CBS 11, one of the camp's sponsors, about how he'd matured after the previous incidents.

“Just kind of growing up,” Elliott said. “I came into this league real young and had a lot to learn. I got those boo-boos. I messed up a couple of times and learned from my mistakes. It made me a better person.”

In 2017, Elliott served a six-game suspension after an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence, without having been arrested or charged during the investigation. As part of the suspension, he is subject to additional penalties, should he violate the NFL's personal conduct policy again.