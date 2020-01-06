Reports: Packers-Ex Mike McCarthy Set to Become Cowboys Head Coach

That was fast. Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys officially severed ties with Jason Garrett, the team's coaching search is over.

According to multiple media reports — the first of which came from Fox Sports scoop machine Jay Glazer — Jerry Jones and company have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to become the ninth head coach in Cowboys history.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

During his 12-plus seasons in Wisconsin, McCarthy racked up a 125-77-2 record, including nine playoff appearances. He went 10-8 in the postseason and won the Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium following the 2010 season.

As the Packers head coach, McCarthy owned Garrett. His teams went 5-1 overall against Garrett's Cowboys, including 2-0 in the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy tells me he just signed with the #Cowboys. Done deal. He’s their new head coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2020

In some corners, McCarthy has a reputation for coming up short in big games. After their Super Bowl run in 2010, the McCarthy Packers never played for another championship. Luckily, we're used to that sort of thing around here.