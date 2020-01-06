 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Meet your new Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthyEXPAND
Meet your new Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy
Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Reports: Packers-Ex Mike McCarthy Set to Become Cowboys Head Coach

Stephen Young | January 6, 2020 | 10:02am
AA

That was fast. Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys officially severed ties with Jason Garrett, the team's coaching search is over.

According to multiple media reports — the first of which came from Fox Sports scoop machine Jay Glazer — Jerry Jones and company have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to become the ninth head coach in Cowboys history.

During his 12-plus seasons in Wisconsin, McCarthy racked up a 125-77-2 record, including nine playoff appearances. He went 10-8 in the postseason and won the Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium following the 2010 season.

As the Packers head coach, McCarthy owned Garrett. His teams went 5-1 overall against Garrett's Cowboys, including 2-0 in the playoffs.

In some corners, McCarthy has a reputation for coming up short in big games. After their Super Bowl run in 2010, the McCarthy Packers never played for another championship. Luckily, we're used to that sort of thing around here.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

