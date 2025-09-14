 Dallas Cowboys Hit With Hilarious Tweets, Memes During Dramatic Win | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Cowboys Get Kicked With Hilarious Tweets During Dramatic Overtime Win

It was a wild afternoon. The internet noticed.
September 14, 2025
Image: rowdy dallas cowboys
As long as Rowdy is still smiling and Brandon Aubrey is still kicking, the Cowboys have a chance. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Early in the Dallas Cowboys' win over the New York Giants, it seemed like the best part was that it was a noon game and that other, hopefully better, games would follow later in the day. But boy, did things escalate.

To quote 1310 The Ticket’s Bob Sturm, we do not apologize for winning in the NFL. We probably told ourselves that a dozen times on Sunday afternoon. From kickoff, it seemed that both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants had a hard time waking up for the early start, thanks to a staggering number of penalties and just plain bad play. New York looked laughably bad early, but managed to snag a couple of field goals while Dallas stumbled through its first possessions on their way to trailing 13-10 at the half.

Thankfully, the second half was pretty entertaining. The penalties subsided while both teams put together impressive scoring drives featuring big-time, high-stakes plays. And the way the Cowboys marched down the field in the final two minutes of the game to score a touchdown to take the lead with under a minute to play was pretty exciting.


But then, New York QB Russell Wilson, past his prime but still showing signs of life, hurled a Hail Mary touchdown pass to stun the Cowboys and the massive home crowd.

Oh, but the Cowboys have maybe the best kicker in NFL history.

With five seconds left in regulation time, kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a 64-yard field goal to tie the game at 37-37. Overtime looked a lot like the first half of the game, with neither team able to move the ball very far as yellow flags dotted the field yet again. Instead of a shocking Hail Mary touchdown pass, Wilson flung an inexplicably bad interception to give Dallas back the ball and a chance to win the game.

Remember, the Cowboys have maybe the best kicker in NFL history.

With four seconds left in overtime, the Cowboys avoided an embarrassing tie and won the game 40-37 when Aubrey nailed a 46-yarder as time expired.

As you might have guessed, the internet had thoughts on the game. And we found our favorite X posts
Image: Kelly Dearmore
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Kelly Dearmore: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Cavalier Response to Kirk Shooting Lands UNT, Fort Worth Council Member in Hot Water

Education

Cavalier Response to Kirk Shooting Lands UNT, Fort Worth Council Member in Hot Water

By Emma Ruby
Image: New Dallas Snowfall, Winter Forecast: Here’s What To Expect

Weather

New Dallas Snowfall, Winter Forecast: Here’s What To Expect

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Hemp Hemp Hooray! Texas THC Experts Call Abbott's Executive Order a Win.

Drugs

Hemp Hemp Hooray! Texas THC Experts Call Abbott's Executive Order a Win.

By Alyssa Fields
Image: Family Faces Eviction After Son Allegedly Steals Deed to Lifelong Home

Crime

Family Faces Eviction After Son Allegedly Steals Deed to Lifelong Home

By Alyssa Fields
Image: Cavalier Response to Kirk Shooting Lands UNT, Fort Worth Council Member in Hot Water

Education

Cavalier Response to Kirk Shooting Lands UNT, Fort Worth Council Member in Hot Water

By Emma Ruby
Image: Activist Avoids Hate Crime Conviction Over Graffiti, Sentencing Still Looms

Courts

Activist Avoids Hate Crime Conviction Over Graffiti, Sentencing Still Looms

By Tyler Hicks
Image: UPDATE: Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting Caught and Identified

Crime

UPDATE: Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting Caught and Identified

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Hemp Hemp Hooray! Texas THC Experts Call Abbott's Executive Order a Win.

Drugs

Hemp Hemp Hooray! Texas THC Experts Call Abbott's Executive Order a Win.

By Alyssa Fields
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation