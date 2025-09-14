The Cowboys Get Kicked With Hilarious Tweets During Dramatic Overtime Win

cowboys and giants duking it out pic.twitter.com/4e81lCeD07 — dave lane (@oldwaver) September 14, 2025

Cowboys Giants game so far today pic.twitter.com/48vTkIzvHl — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 14, 2025

Go downstairs and help fam https://t.co/e1kR68FWuV — J Tuck (@jtuck151) September 14, 2025

We want to run zone 95%, but we aren't really sure how to do it. Help. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) September 14, 2025

My parents are at the Cowboys game I hope these fucking losers win — Angel (@_angelavenger) September 14, 2025

Never draft a kicker, just find a soccer player with a software engineering degree. — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) September 14, 2025

Brandon Aubrey. The best football player in the NFL. — SIROIS (@MikeSirois) September 14, 2025

This has been the dumbest game in NFL history — David Mino (@CincoDeMino) September 14, 2025

Watching Russell Wilson in regulation vs watching Russell Wilson in overtime pic.twitter.com/cTf1mdT25z — Underdog (@Underdog) September 14, 2025

This Cowboys vs. Giants game pic.twitter.com/zCo6UXirqc — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 14, 2025