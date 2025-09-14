The Cowboys Get Kicked With Hilarious Tweets During Dramatic Overtime Win

To quote 1310 The Ticket’s Bob Sturm, we do not apologize for winning in the NFL. We probably told ourselves that a dozen times on Sunday afternoon. From kickoff, it seemed that both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants had a hard time waking up for the early start, thanks to a staggering number of penalties and just plain bad play. New York looked laughably bad early, but managed to snag a couple of field goals while Dallas stumbled through its first possessions on their way to trailing 13-10 at the half.
Thankfully, the second half was pretty entertaining. The penalties subsided while both teams put together impressive scoring drives featuring big-time, high-stakes plays. And the way the Cowboys marched down the field in the final two minutes of the game to score a touchdown to take the lead with under a minute to play was pretty exciting.
WALK US OFF, BRANDON 🦿— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 14, 2025
📺: #NYGvsDAL on FOX
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RmDxAeCG4M pic.twitter.com/GxPzhpWgf9
But then, New York QB Russell Wilson, past his prime but still showing signs of life, hurled a Hail Mary touchdown pass to stun the Cowboys and the massive home crowd.
Oh, but the Cowboys have maybe the best kicker in NFL history.
With five seconds left in regulation time, kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a 64-yard field goal to tie the game at 37-37. Overtime looked a lot like the first half of the game, with neither team able to move the ball very far as yellow flags dotted the field yet again. Instead of a shocking Hail Mary touchdown pass, Wilson flung an inexplicably bad interception to give Dallas back the ball and a chance to win the game.
Remember, the Cowboys have maybe the best kicker in NFL history.
With four seconds left in overtime, the Cowboys avoided an embarrassing tie and won the game 40-37 when Aubrey nailed a 46-yarder as time expired.
As you might have guessed, the internet had thoughts on the game. And we found our favorite X posts
cowboys and giants duking it out pic.twitter.com/4e81lCeD07— dave lane (@oldwaver) September 14, 2025
Cowboys Giants game so far today pic.twitter.com/48vTkIzvHl— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 14, 2025
Go downstairs and help fam https://t.co/e1kR68FWuV— J Tuck (@jtuck151) September 14, 2025
We want to run zone 95%, but we aren't really sure how to do it. Help.— Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) September 14, 2025
My parents are at the Cowboys game I hope these fucking losers win— Angel (@_angelavenger) September 14, 2025
Never draft a kicker, just find a soccer player with a software engineering degree.— Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) September 14, 2025
Brandon Aubrey. The best football player in the NFL.— SIROIS (@MikeSirois) September 14, 2025
This has been the dumbest game in NFL history— David Mino (@CincoDeMino) September 14, 2025
Watching Russell Wilson in regulation vs watching Russell Wilson in overtime pic.twitter.com/cTf1mdT25z— Underdog (@Underdog) September 14, 2025
This Cowboys vs. Giants game pic.twitter.com/zCo6UXirqc— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 14, 2025