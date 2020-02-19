 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Amari Cooper: Not under contract, but perfectly fine.EXPAND
Amari Cooper: Not under contract, but perfectly fine.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Where Were You When Amari Cooper Totally Didn't Get Shot Wednesday?

Stephen Young | February 19, 2020 | 1:14pm
AA

A little before noon Wednesday, a Twitter account with fewer than 50 followers caught a viral wave and sent Cowboys fans into a panic. Amari Cooper, the team's star free-agent wide receiver, had been, according to @TOffseason, shot "in a parking garage in the Dallas area."

The tweet was bullshit. @TOffseason no longer exists. The Dallas Police Department says Cooper wasn't shot in Dallas. Dez Bryant says Cooper is texting him and is fine and Cooper himself hopped on Instagram to stop the rumor mill.

Queue up Jonathan Swift

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

