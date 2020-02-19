Where Were You When Amari Cooper Totally Didn't Get Shot Wednesday?

A little before noon Wednesday, a Twitter account with fewer than 50 followers caught a viral wave and sent Cowboys fans into a panic. Amari Cooper, the team's star free-agent wide receiver, had been, according to @TOffseason, shot "in a parking garage in the Dallas area."

Dallas and Frisco Police say they have found NO validity to a tweet about Cowboys WR Amari Cooper being shot. The twitter account that posted the rumor as "breaking news" has since deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/2XhQYXLbQV — Clayton Neville (@ClaytonNeville) February 19, 2020

The tweet was bullshit. @TOffseason no longer exists. The Dallas Police Department says Cooper wasn't shot in Dallas. Dez Bryant says Cooper is texting him and is fine and Cooper himself hopped on Instagram to stop the rumor mill.

There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 19, 2020

This world have some real messed up folks in it... coop just text me... I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 19, 2020

#Cowboys WR Amari Cooper was rumored to have been shot, but it appears to be nothing but a rumor.



He just posted on his Instagram story “everything good over here”. pic.twitter.com/u7bEFG3GEO — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) February 19, 2020

