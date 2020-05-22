Dallas' Dog Parks and Disc Golf Courses Are Reopening Today

Today's the day you can finally take your dog back to the park.

The city of Dallas is reopening dog parks, skate parks and disc golf courses starting today. Those facilities had been closed since late March in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those openings are a part of the Dallas Park and Recreation Department's second phase of reopenings. Under that phase, residents may also rent park pavilions and hold social gatherings of fewer than 15 people in city parks.

During a May 14 meeting of the Dallas City Council's Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Human and Social Recovery and Assistance, John Jenkins, director of the city parks department, told committee members that the city would install foot latches on gates at dog parks to help visitors avoid touching latches with their hands.

Rowing clubs may begin activities again, but only one rower will be allowed in each boat.

City-owned golf courses, tennis courts and gun and archery ranges reopened May 1.

Other public park facilities such as basketball courts, playgrounds and pools, as well as park amenities like restrooms, water fountains and benches, will remain closed.

The Dallas Zoo, which has been closed since stay-at-home orders went into effect, is scheduled to reopen to members Tuesday and to the general public on May 29. Visitors will be required to reserve tickets and parking online, select entry times and follow designated pathways through the zoo. The zoo will also require visitors older than 2 years old to wear masks in restrooms and other indoor areas, and encourage them to wear masks in outdoor areas, as well.