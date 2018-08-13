Caraway's Last Gift to Dallas? Driving Us Deeper Into QAnon Conspiracy

Unless you're lucky enough to spend a healthy, limited amount of time on the internet, you've surely run into QAnon. Spawned by an off-the-cuff aside about a coming storm by President Donald Trump in 2017, QAnon, ostensibly the mother of all conspiracies, is the unified theory of pro-Trump, anti-Clinton, anti-left wing rhetoric. Somehow, Dwaine Caraway, following his pleading guilty to federal corruption charges on Thursday, is involved in this thing, according to /r/greatawakening, the subreddit dedicated to the theory

QAnon essentially boils down to the idea that Trump is actually in control of everything and that Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating alleged ties between the Russian government and the president's campaign during the 2016 election, is actually investigating the role of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and George Soros, among others, in an international child sex trafficking ring.

Q is an anonymous internet commenter who might be a high-ranking military officer, a team of people in the know or even, and this weaves Dallas further into the theory, John F. Kennedy Jr. QAnon believers frequently pass around the infamous "Wanted for Treason" poster featuring Kennedy Jr.'s dad that circulated in Dallas before Lee Harvey Oswald shot the president in 1963. The poster accuses John F. Kennedy of "betraying the Constitution" for the benefit of the Soviet Union, leading believers in the conspiracy to tie the ex-president to Trump.