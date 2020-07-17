Dallas Historic Places Could Be Wiped From City's Landscape

Reverchon Park is one of the most endangered historic places in the city, according to Preservation Dallas.

Historic places all around the city – places that make Dallas Dallas – are at risk of being erased from the city's landscape.

Every year, Preservation Dallas, an organization focused on preserving and revitalizing historic spaces in the city, publishes a list of local, endangered areas. By highlighting these places in Dallas, the organization hopes to give them a better chance at revitalization.

In the near future, a new entertainment venue and baseball field could replace the historic ball field in Reverchon Park. According to Preservation Dallas, the park is one of the city's oldest, and community baseball games were played on the field as early as 1924.

Earlier this year, the city approved an agreement with a developer to build the new field and venue. Advocates with Preservation Dallas worry if the plans go through, it could threaten other areas of the park.

The threat of replacement of several Dallas Independent School District buildings has intensified over the years, as well. DISD was placed on the endangered list in 2015. Three years later, the Strategic Facilities Plan was released, which called for the replacement or demolition of 17 schools. In November, voters will decide on a $3.7 billion bond issue to finalize these plans.

The school buildings include John Q. Adams Elementary School, William Hawley Atwell Law Academy, Dallas Environmental Science Academy and several others. They all date back to the 1930s and 1960s, according to Preservation Dallas.

"Historic schools are too important to lose, and every opportunity should be afforded for their continued use and preservation," the organization said.

The development of high-scale, high-rise apartments at either end of Deep Ellum in 2010 began a period of added pressure to this historic area of Dallas. Since then, more new apartments have crept closer to the center of the neighborhood. Increased development in the district could begin to threaten historic stretches of Main, Elm, Commerce and Canton streets.

Advocates with the organization say these places are important to the city's diverse history and are irreplaceable assets to the story of Dallas and its development.

Other locations on Preservation Dallas' "Most Endangered Historic Places" list include:

