After Another City Council Arrest, Eric Johnson Takes on Corruption at the Capitol

The plan from Dallas mayoral candidate and state Rep. Eric Johnson was on its way anyway, but Friday's developments certainly didn't hurt. Monday afternoon in Austin, three hours south of the city that's seen three current or former City Council members arrested since August, Johnson unveiled his plan to cut back on what he calls one of Dallas municipal government's biggest sources of corruption.

Johnson's plan — he said he'll file a bill in support of it later this week — is single-faceted. He wants to remove the influence local government officials have on which projects get federally funded affordable housing tax credits.

"We saw it again last Friday when a former Dallas city councilwoman pleaded guilty to taking some $40,000 in bribes in exchange for her support of an affordable housing development," Johnson said. "And, sadly, she is not the first elected official who has been caught trying to profit from their role in the affordable housing tax credit award process."