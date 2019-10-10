Dallas Welterweight Champ Errol Spence Jr. in Intensive Care After Single-Car Accident

Boxer Errol Spence Jr., Dallas' unified welterweight champion, is in intensive care following a single-car accident early Thursday morning, the Dallas Police Department said. Spence, 29, is expected to survive.
Spence was driving north on Riverfront Boulevard just south of Interstate 30 when he overturned his white Ferrari just before 3 a.m., police said. The car flipped multiple times, and the boxer was thrown from the vehicle. Paramedics took Spence, who was not wearing a seat belt, to a Dallas hospital.
Premier Boxing Champions, Spence's promotional company, confirmed his injuries were "non life-threatening" Thursday, but declined to provide any additional details.
Spence, a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympics team, knocked out Kell Brook in Brook's hometown of Sheffield, England, in May 2017 to win the IBF welterweight title, becoming Dallas' first world title holder since Curtis Cokes held the undisputed welterweight championship in the late '60s. Spence unified his title in late September, beating Shawn Porter for the WBC and IBF titles in Los Angeles.
Porter said Thursday that he was praying for Spence.
My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully.— ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019
