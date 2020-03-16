Dallas ISD to Close Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Dallas public schools will close indefinitely as health officials continue to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, district officials announced Monday afternoon.

The district is on spring break this week. When students return, their classes will be delivered via online distance education, DISD officials said in a statement on the district's website. The district's food service department will also offer meals at certain schools in the district, which officials also plan to use as central sites for distributing other resources for students and parents.

"We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on the entire community, especially families who depend on the district for critical services," the statement read.

During spring break, workers are spraying an antiviral disinfectant in every building in the district.