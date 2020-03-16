 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas ISD classrooms will be empty when spring break ends.
Dallas ISD classrooms will be empty when spring break ends.
Getty Images

Dallas ISD to Close Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Silas Allen | March 16, 2020 | 5:14pm
AA

Dallas public schools will close indefinitely as health officials continue to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, district officials announced Monday afternoon.

The district is on spring break this week. When students return, their classes will be delivered via online distance education, DISD officials said in a statement on the district's website. The district's food service department will also offer meals at certain schools in the district, which officials also plan to use as central sites for distributing other resources for students and parents.

"We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on the entire community, especially families who depend on the district for critical services," the statement read.

During spring break, workers are spraying an antiviral disinfectant in every building in the district.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >