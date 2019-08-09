Dallas ISD’s Early Learning Strategy Shows Signs of Success

Five years after it began, Dallas ISD's revamping of its early learning strategy appears to be paying dividends, according to a report given Thursday to the district's board of trustees.

Derek Little, the district's assistant superintendent of early learning, told the board that Dallas students who enroll in pre-K programs are more likely than students statewide to read on grade level by the time they reach third grade.

About 44% of Dallas students who were enrolled in pre-K during the 2014-15 school year scored "meets grade level" as third-graders on last year's State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, tests, Little said. That's compared with 36% of last year's third-graders who were eligible for pre-K but didn't enroll, and 43% of third-graders statewide.

Experts say it's critically important for students to read at grade level by third grade because it's a predictor of success or failure later in their academic careers. Facebook

The students included in the report were enrolled in pre-K during the 2014-15 school year, when the district adopted a new early learning strategy. As a part of that strategy, the district began offering pre-K programs to qualifying 3- and 4-year-olds, including full-day programs for 4-year-olds at a time when the state only funded half-day programs.

Results were especially pronounced among African American students. During the 2017-18 school year, just 24% of third-graders who had been enrolled in pre-K met the grade-level threshold in reading. Those students were enrolled in pre-K before the expansion. The following year, 30% of African American third-graders who had been enrolled in pre-K scored at grade level in reading.

More recently, the district expanded the program to allow parents who didn't qualify to enroll their children in free pre-K to instead enroll them on a tuition basis. Then, in June, the board approved a scholarship program to expand access to those classes. Under the program, students with limited English proficiency and students who fall into the lowest-performing group on the STAAR test are eligible to enroll in pre-K programs tuition-free.

The new scholarship program also raises the income cutoff for free pre-K programs from $47,638 to $77,251 for a family of four. Any student whose family falls below that threshold may enroll in pre-K tuition-free, whether they fall in any other category or not.

