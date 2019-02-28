Dallas Juvenile Curfew Goes Back On City Books

Dallas' youth curfew is going back into effect March 4 following a lengthy back-and-forth at City Hall about balancing kids' and neighborhoods' safety — perceived or otherwise — with equitable policing.

Fines for curfew violations will be lowered from $500 to $50 and the city will give Dallas parks $500,000 for youth services. Otherwise, the curfew remains largely as it was before it expired earlier this year. Breaking it remains a criminal offense, and it remains in effect for kids younger than 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends.

Council members in support of the curfew — and the modest alterations proposed by northeast Dallas representative Adam McGough — said that Dallas police want the ordinance to remain in effect so they have a reason to talk to teens who look like they might be in or about to cause trouble. Dallas residents want it, they said, to keep neighborhoods safe.