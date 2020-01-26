 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Kobe Bryant prepares to take a free throw in 2010.EXPAND
Kobe Bryant prepares to take a free throw in 2010.
Sgt. Joseph A. Lee

Dallas Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Shocking Death

Stephen Young | January 26, 2020 | 3:26pm
AA

Update: 4:44 p.m. — According to Los Angeles County authorities, nine people, eight passengers and the pilot, died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, 13.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times and multiple media outlets confirmed. Four others, according to the Times, died in the crash and have yet to be identified. Bryant was 41 years old.

As news of Bryant's death broke Sunday afternoon, Dallas took to social media to mourn.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was reflective, while several Mavs players remained in disbelief after the crash.

WFAA sports reporter Mike Leslie remembered Bryant at his on-the-court best, the night he scored 81 points against the Raptors.

Political leaders from across the ideological spectrum paid tribute to Bryant as well.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

