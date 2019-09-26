 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Dirk Nowitzki acknowledges fans after scoring 30 points in his final home game April 9 against the San Antonio Spurs.EXPAND
Dirk Nowitzki acknowledges fans after scoring 30 points in his final home game April 9 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Ronald Cortes/Gettty

City Hall Gets an Easy One Right, Makes Nowitzki Way a Reality

Stephen Young | September 26, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Dallas City Council made what had to be one of the easiest decisions its members will ever make Wednesday afternoon. All 15 council members voted to rename the stretch of road that fronts American Airlines Center in Victory Park for the greatest player in Dallas Mavericks history, Dirk Nowitzki.

Olive Street is dead. Long live Nowitzki Way.

"He is one of the nicest guys you'd ever want to meet, a real humanitarian and a great citizen," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said, according to The Dallas Morning News . "I am honored my first major street renaming will be for him."

Related Stories

In 21 season with the Mavs, Nowitzki made the All-Star team 14 times. He won the league's MVP award following the 2006-07 season and led the Mavericks to the first, and to date only, NBA championship in 2011.

One of his teammates from that playoff run accepted Wednesday's honor on Nowitzki's behalf. 

"I served as Dirk's teammate for eight years with the Dallas Mavericks," Jason Terry said. "We won a championship, we brought one home for the city of Dallas and that was one of my greatest achievements as a professional athlete. I want to tell you that, as great of a basketball player as Dirk is and was, he is that much more as a human being."

The council's decision comes five months after it was first proposed by council members Adam Medrano, Omar Narvaez and former council member Scott Griggs. In their application for the name change, they cited both Nowitzki's achievements with the Mavericks and his extensive community work, including his annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game and his eponymous foundation.

"(Nowitzki) demonstrates the highest levels of compassion, honesty, teamwork, respect and integrity in both his personal and professional life, and he has served as a global ambassador for the city of Dallas throughout his 21 years with the Mavericks," the trio wrote.

nowitzkiwaymap_cityofdallas.pdf

The renaming will cover the portion of Olive Street that runs between Victory Avenue and Field Street.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >