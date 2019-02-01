 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
4
Kristaps Porzingis (6) skies for a rebound against the Washington Wizards in 2015.EXPAND
Kristaps Porzingis (6) skies for a rebound against the Washington Wizards in 2015.
Keith Allison

Let's Revel in What the Mavs Pulled Off Thursday Afternoon

Stephen Young | February 1, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

It's hard to overstate what the Dallas Mavericks pulled off Thursday afternoon. In exchange for disgruntled point guard Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round draft picks, the Mavs acquired center Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. from the New York Knicks.

Porzingis, the 7-foot-3-inch Latvian prodigy, is the whole thing when it comes to the deal. He's still recovering from a February 2018 ACL tear, but when he comes back, the Mavericks will have a pair of bona fide European superstars in their starting five. With his outstanding interior defense and versatile offensive game, Porzingis is the type of player around which championship squads can be built.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Throw in Luka Doncic, the Mavs' small forward and odds-on rookie of the year favorite, and Dallas has the type of young core that can attract top-tier free-agent talent and finally return the team to the NBA's upper echelon.

There is one caveat to all the good news. To capitalize on pulling off the rarest of all NBA trades — the Mavs traded three quarters for a paper dollar here, at least — the team must sign its new superstar to a long-term contract. Porzingis, the fourth overall pick by the Knicks in the 2015 draft, is still on his rookie contract. This offseason, he'll have the choice of signing a one-year qualifying offer from the Mavericks, ensuring his free agency after the 2019-20 season, or agreeing to take a boat-load of guaranteed money to stay in Dallas.

While NBA reporters like ESPN guru Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Porzingis was keeping his options open, it's hard to imagine Doncic and elder statesman Dirk Nowitzki not having some influence on Porzingis' decision. 

Contract concerns aside, the countdown to Porzingis, 23, and Doncic, 19, making their first appearance on the court together is on.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: