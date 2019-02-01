Let's Revel in What the Mavs Pulled Off Thursday Afternoon

It's hard to overstate what the Dallas Mavericks pulled off Thursday afternoon. In exchange for disgruntled point guard Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round draft picks, the Mavs acquired center Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. from the New York Knicks.

Porzingis, the 7-foot-3-inch Latvian prodigy, is the whole thing when it comes to the deal. He's still recovering from a February 2018 ACL tear, but when he comes back, the Mavericks will have a pair of bona fide European superstars in their starting five. With his outstanding interior defense and versatile offensive game, Porzingis is the type of player around which championship squads can be built.