‘These Are Hot Garbage’: Twitter Does Not Like the Mavs’ New Jerseys

Dirk Nowitzki, sporting a not great but not that bad jersey in April 2019

If you spent any time on Dallas Twitter or sports Twitter this week, you couldn't have helped running into the Mavericks' new jerseys, images of which leaked Tuesday night. We're sorry about that, but not so sorry that we're not going to make you look at it a few more times.

this is the worst professional jersey i've ever seen. doesn't matter the sport. pic.twitter.com/Jlv8JuenoC — trey (@TreyfromNY) November 13, 2019

Conceived as part of the NBA's City Series uniforms that are intended to evoke the environs of the league's 30 teams, the Mavs' new duds evoke nothing but jokes and your worst memories about the '90s. They are truly and unnecessarily ugly, as anyone who's seen @skylerindallas' mock-ups of what the Mavs should be wearing can attest.

The future in Dallas has never been brighter. Let's give the talent on the floor a look that matches their unique style. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xwkfRmMija — Skyler in Dallas #GreenItBack (@SkylerinDallas) February 4, 2019

Let's look at some of Twitter's best work dunking on the Mavs over the last couple of days.

Mark Cuban isn't in love with the criticism and says that consumers will decide whether the jerseys are successful. The early signs are that they've already decided.

At some point I’ll let you talk to the professional designers who disagree with you — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 13, 2019

consumer here. These are hot garbage. — Brett Chisum (@BrettChisum) November 13, 2019

Cuban is 61. @HORSE_hoops thinks the jerseys look like they might have been designed by someone around the owner's age.

Mavs with the ultimate “hello fellow teens” jersey, designed by a stepdad trapped in the year 2006. https://t.co/hOVknBqjrA — HORSE (@HORSE_hoops) November 13, 2019

Much of Twitter went right for the low-hanging fruit — a '90s joke.

why did these jerseys just ask me about my Beanie Babies collection https://t.co/CmQKZW4sqp — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 13, 2019

This jersey was sent to live with its auntie and uncle in Bel-Air. https://t.co/RD4rnDNeLf — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) November 13, 2019

Giving credit where credit's due, Rangers blogger Adam Morris made a half-dozen or so actually funny jokes in his thread on the jerseys.

This is the uniform the bad guy basketball team wore in Air Bud — Adam J. Morris (@lonestarball) November 14, 2019

@NBA_Buckets focused on what's really important, what the Mavs' young superstar Luka Doncic thinks of the things.

The Dallas Mavericks New Jersey’s leaked.



If Luka goes back to Spain I don’t think anyone will blame him. pic.twitter.com/LlT2Wq6CyF — NBA Buckets (@NBA_Buckets) November 12, 2019

Some were reminded of their childhood and teenage years, and not in a good way.

These new Mavs jerseys remind me of those ratchet ass Looney Tune shirts they use to have at Burlington Coat Factory pic.twitter.com/FaCigRQTPL — (@kdotram) November 13, 2019