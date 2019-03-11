Mayor Mansplainer: Mike Rawlings and the Morning News Rise to Defend Tender Womanhood

Last Monday, Observer columnist Jim Schutze wrote a story in which he accused The Dallas Morning News editorial page of telling lies about Dallas City Council member and mayoral candidate Scott Griggs. Schutze suggested this was a deliberate smear campaign aimed at attacking a candidate, Griggs, opposed by the mayor and the city's establishment.

On Friday, the mayor fired back on Facebook. We'll get to what he said in a bit, but first some background.This stems from a 2015 incident in which Griggs, angry over what he saw as Mayor Mike Rawlings' underhanded attempt to push through a last, failed effort to keep the Trinity toll road project alive, yelled something in the city secretary's office.

A police report said Griggs told then-Assistant City Secretary Bilierae Johnson, now the city secretary, “You better not push those briefing materials out or I will break your fucking fingers.”

Griggs denied it; Johnson later told the Morning News he did say it.

He said. She said. Tough one. Johnson did, however, say she didn't feel threatened by Griggs and did not wish to file a criminal complaint. The police chief at the time didn't think a crime was committed. Nevertheless, thanks to diligent, entirely sleazy work by then-City Attorney Warren Ernst, a case was referred to a grand jury, which declined to indict Griggs.

Before the mayor posted his response online, his office sent us a copy.

In recent months, the Dallas Observer has attacked the integrity of a civil servant who I have come to respect as much as anyone I have worked with during my two terms as mayor. City Secretary Bilierae Johnson is an ethical, honest, diligent woman who epitomizes the best of what City Hall has to offer. The Observer has written things about her that are false and inflammatory. In my capacity as one of her 15 bosses, as well as an advocate against mistreatment of women, I cannot allow these attacks to continue without a response. Ms. Johnson is a private person and, through no fault of her own, she was put in the middle of an awful and highly political situation that began with an incident between her and a councilmember in April of 2015. Specifically, the councilmember told Ms. Johnson, "You better not push those briefing materials out or I will break your f—-ing fingers.” The Observer has written that Ms. Johnson signed an affidavit saying that the incident in question did not happen, essentially accusing her of initially lying. That is not correct. Ms. Johnson has always maintained the incident occurred, though she also made clear that she did not wish to pursue criminal charges against the councilmember because of the public attention it would bring upon her. I imagine the types of articles the Observer has written about her in recent months are exactly what she was hoping to avoid by declining to pursue charges. This was one of the most regrettable episodes during my time as mayor and I wish that no media outlets published another word about it after 2015. Apparently, that is not happening. Politicians sign up for these kinds of nasty battles. Civil servants do not. Ms. Johnson does not deserve to relive this incident and she certainly does not deserve to be painted as a liar or political stooge as part of some half-baked and ever-evolving conspiracy theory. The Observer’s articles about this case send a terrible message to all women who have had the courage to speak up about mistreatment in the workplace.





The Morning News followed up Friday afternoon — the timing was no doubt coincidence — with an online editorial that denied any collusion between the paper the Griggs' opponents. The editorial suggested that Jim's comments were a sign of hypocrisy by "progressives." "Why is there one woman in Dallas progressives won't believe?" was the headline.

Jim's response is below, but before we get to that, as Jim's editor, I'd like to add my overpriced 2 cents: What a load of facile crap. Incredibly sexist, too.

Johnson stated plainly that she didn't feel threatened and didn't want to pursue what turned out to be a bogus criminal complaint. So why did she? Was she pressured by the former city attorney, who pursued this case against her wishes and against the advice of the chief of police and a member of his own staff? Did she face mistreatment in the workplace if she didn't go along? Coerced? Cajoled? Who did that, Mr. Mayor? Please jump on your high horse and hunt that guy down. Let us know when you find him.

Jim's reporting on this story has focused on the dishonest effort to use criminal law to attack an elected councilman over his stance on a political issue, an effort the Morning News editorial writers ignore. That's what this story is about. Jim has written two columns that mention Johnson since December, the latest in direct response to a News testimonial editorial. Jim's nicer than he appears.

His editor is not.

That jerk — me — progressively believes women should be treated and respected as adults, so my opinion of Johnson is lower than the mayor's. She might not be a liar, but she was, objectively, someone's stooge. What Jim, this paper and the public deserve to know is: Whose stooge? Allowing herself to be used as a stalking horse to lob a potential felony charge at Griggs, even though she didn't want to, didn't feel threatened, is not the work of a saint. Johnson is mentally competent, older than 21 and thus responsible for her own actions, even under pressure, even if she is a civil servant and a woman.

She's a public servant and a human, and that comes with duties. If Griggs threatened her, as a public servant she should have raced to the police department to file charges. If she thought a criminal case was unwarranted, she should have shouted from City Hall's roof that someone was building a railroad for Griggs, lining up a felony charge that might have ruined his life, career and reputation.

She did neither, and her upset feelings today pale compared with the damage someone schemed to inflict on Griggs. Was she fearful for her job and caught in a scrum of angry, male big shots? I sympathize. I would probably do the same if I were in her shoes. That doesn't make it respectable.

Johnson "epitomizes the best of what City Hall has to offer," the mayor says. He should know. But are we suppose to feel good it that's true?

Our articles "send a terrible message to all women who have had the courage to speak up about mistreatment in the workplace," the mayor says, with a straight face. What courage did Johnson exhibit here? Where did hers and Griggs' mistreatment begin and end, and who was responsible. The real message we want to send to Johnson and any other public servant who collects a paycheck from taxpayers is this: Tell the truth and shame the devil, no matter who the devil is.

The mayor and the Morning News are engaging in some legerdemain to deflect your attention from the fact this was never about Johnson's character. It's about the lack of character of the men around her. To conflate that with domestic violence, workplace mistreatment of women or how our culture responds to women's reports of abuse or rape is despicable.

But that's just me. Onto Jim's reply to Mayor Mansplainer: