 Dallas Observer Hires Lily Black as Membership Manager, Announces Community Partners | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Membership

Dallas Observer Hires Lily Black as Membership Manager, Announces Community Partners

Our members help us continue to provide free, independent journalism to Dallas. And we have a new leader – and perks – to help our membership grow.
August 23, 2023
Art by Allie Seidel
Share this:
We have a growing community of Dallas Observer members who support our newsroom by giving any amount, either through a one-time gift or recurring membership. Because of this support, we are able to continue our mission of providing free journalism to Dallas and surrounding communities. And we have some updates to share.

click to enlarge
Lily Black joined the Voice Media Group team in June 2023 as membership manager.
Lily Black

In June, we welcomed Lily Black to the team as our membership manager to lead and build out this initiative. Black oversees our readership revenue program for all of Voice Media Group’s publication websites (Denver Westword, Dallas Observer, Miami New Times, Phoenix New Times). She moved to Colorado from North Carolina in 2019 after graduating from the University of North Carolina Asheville with a degree in music business management.

Black has years of experience working in nonprofit fundraising and membership development, previously with Amp the Cause and Swallow Hill Music. Her background in music-centered event management overlaps with her love for the arts, culture and community engagement.

Announcing Community Partners

We are happy to announce five local Community Partners. The businesses listed below offer discounts and other opportunities to our recurring members. If you already are a recurring member, keep an eye on your email for how to claim them.
click to enlarge Five logos on a white background
Dallas Observer has confirmed our 2023 Community Partners.
Dallas Observer


If you are interested in becoming a Dallas Observer Community Partner, please contact Black at [email protected].

We are excited to also announce some updates to our program and benefits that will be coming your way soon, like members-only events, an ad-free website experience, membership merch and opportunities for complimentary tickets to our signature events. Stay tuned for more details.

About Dallas Observer’s membership program

From the day we were founded Dallas Observer has been free to our readers. We remain dedicated to providing our reported local journalism to everyone at no charge, regardless of their financial status. How can we do it? We've always relied on advertisers to generate the revenues that make our rent and pay our staff. Most of those advertisers were local mom 'n' pops, and their support meant we were able to give our newspapers away.

For several years now, media organizations large and small have been hit by a perfect storm of financial pressures. As readers shifted from print to online, advertising rates dropped steeply. Tech giants began sucking up most of the remaining local advertising dollars. This shifting market has led us to rethink how we operate. We remain committed to keeping our journalism free and avoiding paywalls or mandatory subscriptions. But the long-term challenges organizations like ours face in generating advertising dollars aren't going away. We want to keep covering Dallas the way it deserves to be covered.

That means remaining independent and avoiding paywalls but still bringing in enough money to fund our journalism.

We recently sent our members a survey asking why they give. Here are some of the responses:
  • “I like knowing I'm getting unbiased information from an independent source, not influenced by a major media powerhouse. Also, I love the focus on food, events, and local talent. I can only take so much bad news. I like reading about local happenings and getting ideas to best spend my time and money. Thanks to the whole staff for all you do!”
  • “I've been reading for years. Local reporting is part of the backbone of a free, informed society.”
What’s your reason? I hope you’ll consider becoming a member, and share any feedback or reasons for giving.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Asking for a Friend: Is Summer 2023 the Hottest of All Time?

News

Asking for a Friend: Is Summer 2023 the Hottest of All Time?

By Simone Carter
Zephi Trevino Pleads Guilty to Murder, Receives 12-Year Sentence

Courts

Zephi Trevino Pleads Guilty to Murder, Receives 12-Year Sentence

By Jacob Vaughn
Dallas County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus

Dallas County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases

By Simone Carter
Cops Behaving Badly: 6 Recent Times Local Police Have Not Been Good

News

Cops Behaving Badly: 6 Recent Times Local Police Have Not Been Good

By Simone Carter
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation