Dallas Observer Summer Membership Drive Was a Heartwarming Success. Thanks.

No offense, but eat our dust, Sally.
We have so many people we want to thank for making the summer drive, which ended Aug. 25, such a rousing success: our fine, hardworking staff of reporters and editors; our bosses, who know the value of local news coverage and keep sending resources our way to keep the reporting going; and the assorted entertainers, interesting people, cool restaurants and, most importantly, occasional political and official screwups who keep our pages fun/infuriating. Most of all, we want to thank the many people who pitched in to help us expand our work, especially now, at the height of the election season. Here's what some of them had to say:
- "Love the humor and music and food coverage!" – Jordan
- "We need more independent voices to be better informed." – Shawn
- "The price of abridging the freedom of the press is far too great; the cost, unbearable." – Joseph
- "I trust your independence and freedom from biased reporting." – Katherine
- "You tell the news and stories of the overlooked and left out." – Dianna
- "Because life is too short to live WITHOUT the written word … I believe it is one of the major reasons our country has become toxic idiots that don’t have the ability to carry on civilized conversations … and real news is how we do that … " – Laura
- "Journalism, especially local, independent journalism must be supported and encouraged for the continued security and prosperity of our great nation. Keep doing a great job, Dallas Observer." – Jason
- "You tell it like it is often with the best humor, sarcasm and brutal honesty. Love local news and community!!" – Chandra
Now, you'll have to excuse us. They're playing the music to get us off the stage.