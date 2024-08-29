 Dallas Observer Summer Membership Drive Beats Goal by 142% | Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer Summer Membership Drive Was a Heartwarming Success. Thanks.

Your contributions helped beat our fundraising goal by, like, a lot ...
August 29, 2024
Our supporters came through for us, helping us far exceed the Dallas Observer's goal for our summer membership drive. Thanks, everyone.
Constantine Johnny/Getty Images
Pardon us while we steal some words from Sally Fields' 1985 Oscar acceptance speech: "We can’t deny the fact that you like us. Right now, you like us!" More important, rather than send us a cheesy golden statuette, you showed your appreciation by helping us beat the goal for our summer membership drive, contributing $7,813, or 142% above our target of $5,500.

No offense, but eat our dust, Sally.

We have so many people we want to thank for making the summer drive, which ended Aug. 25, such a rousing success: our fine, hardworking staff of reporters and editors; our bosses, who know the value of local news coverage and keep sending resources our way to keep the reporting going; and the assorted entertainers, interesting people, cool restaurants and, most importantly, occasional political and official screwups who keep our pages fun/infuriating. Most of all, we want to thank the many people who pitched in to help us expand our work, especially now, at the height of the election season. Here's what some of them had to say:
  • "Love the humor and music and food coverage!" Jordan
  • "We need more independent voices to be better informed."Shawn
  • "The price of abridging the freedom of the press is far too great; the cost, unbearable."Joseph
  • "I trust your independence and freedom from biased reporting."Katherine
  • "You tell the news and stories of the overlooked and left out."Dianna
  • "Because life is too short to live WITHOUT the written word … I believe it is one of the major reasons our country has become toxic idiots that don’t have the ability to carry on civilized conversations … and real news is how we do that … "Laura
  • "Journalism, especially local, independent journalism must be supported and encouraged for the continued security and prosperity of our great nation. Keep doing a great job, Dallas Observer." – Jason
  • "You tell it like it is often with the best humor, sarcasm and brutal honesty. Love local news and community!!"Chandra
Thanks, all of you (tearing up). We will put your money to good use, we promise, but we love the praise even more. Well, maybe not more, but at least as much. So, if you want to send more kind words and contributions our way, visit our supporter page for details on how you can help.

Now, you'll have to excuse us. They're playing the music to get us off the stage.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer. Before joining the staff in July 1997, Patrick worked for the Southern Illinoisan, Amarillo Globe News and San Antonio Express-News. As editor-in-chief, he oversees the newsroom and guides the coverage of both the Dallas Observer’s printed publication and online website.
Contact: Patrick Williams
